Officials are piecing together how a church in south Houston collapsed Saturday afternoon.

Not a lot of details were shared as it's an active scene, but firefighters say it happened at the Foster Baptist Church in the 3500 block of Corder St. near State Highway 288.

Currently, it's unclear how the church collapsed. Additionally, no word was given on if the building was occupied by the time it collapsed nor were any injuries reported.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as it develops.

