Authorities identify woman seen driving over graves at Texas veterans cemetery

Authorities say they have identified the woman who was captured in a shocking video driving over graves at the Houston National Cemetery.

It happened on Sunday following a flyover from the Lone Star Flight Museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day – the end of World War II in Europe.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the suspect was cooperative with investigators and openly admitted that her vehicle got blocked in at the cemetery, and her husband, who is also a veteran, was in the vehicle and started feeling ill from his diabetes.

“She stated she knew she needed to get him something to eat quickly, therefore, she drove around the parked vehicles that had her vehicle blocked in, and on to the cemetery grounds. She was unaware that she had caused any damages. The suspect gave a written statement to Constables admitting to what she had done,” the Constable’s Office said.

Investigators met with representatives of the veterans’ cemetery who decided to withdraw criminal charges due to the circumstances. The Constable’s Office says the two parties agreed the suspect would pay for any and all damages cause by her actions.

Because it is a federal cemetery, Constables worked with a detective with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. It was decided by the federal authorities to write the suspect a ticket for driving on cemetery grounds.