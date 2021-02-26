Authorities find explosives, nails inside U-Haul pickup truck in Tomball, suspect arrested

article

One man is behind bars on charges after authorities found explosives and nails inside of a U-Haul pickup truck in Tomball early Friday morning.



Details are limited but authorities said the discovery was made during a traffic stop at a gas station on the 1100 block of W. Main Street.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Lakent Shrode Daniels, was driving with no lights on and the U-Haul pickup truck came back stolen.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



We’ve learned that molotov cocktails were located by authorities.



Daniels was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



In contrast to other media reports, the FBI tells FOX 26 they are not currently involved in the investigation.