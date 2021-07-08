Authorities find body floating in pond at west Houston park

article

Officials are investigating a body found in a west Houston park Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but according to Jeff McShan with Harris Co. Pct. 5, officials received a report about a body in the northwest corner of a pond at Harris County Arthur Storey Park on West Houston Parkway S.

HPD's Dive Team and Homicide are en route to get more information and FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

