Authorities are looking for suspect who killed man while driving

Authorities and a Harris County family are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects behind the murder of a man.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division say that on Thursday, December 24th, 2020, around 10:00 a.m., Federico Cisneros, was shot while driving in his vehicle.

He was in a white SUV, near Gosling Road and SH 99.

Federico managed to pull into a gas station located on Root Road, just north of SH 99.

He was then transported to Hermann Hospital by Life Flight.

Federico was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.