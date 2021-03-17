Austin man arrested for highway crash that killed 8 illegal immigrants

Texas DPS troopers have arrested an Austin man for a crash that left eight undocumented immigrants dead.

Sebastian Tovar, 24, is charged with transporting illegal aliens resulting in death.

The fatal accident occurred Monday afternoon about 30 miles north of Del Rio, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border. Troopers were allegedly chasing the truck Tovar was driving after trying to stop him for speeding.

Tovar's vehicle then hit another vehicle head-on. He also tried to flee on foot following the crash, but was taken into custody, officials added.

The aftermath of the head-on collision, which left 8 dead. (The Texas Department of Public Safety)

"Preliminary investigation revealed a red Dodge pickup was evading from DPS troopers traveling on US 277 when it caused a head-on collision with a white Ford F-150," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement to Fox News. "Due to injuries sustained, 8 undocumented passengers from the Dodge pickup were pronounced deceased on scene."

Tovar faces life in prison if convicted.

