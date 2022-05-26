Austin High School on lockdown due to 'external threat', officials say

article

Houston ISD's Austin High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday morning as a precaution while police investigate an "external threat" against the campus, school officials say.

According to school officials, students are safe, the building is secure, and the instructional day is continuing normally.

During this time the campus will remain closed and no one will be allowed onto the campus.

A deputy at the scene told FOX 26 that law enforcement conducted a clean sweep.

School officials say parents who are trying to drop off their child should wait until the lockdown is lifted.

The school will notify parents when the lockdown has been lifted, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.