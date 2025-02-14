Attorney Tony Buzbee withdraws rape lawsuit against Jay-Z
What we know:
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has withdrawn the lawsuit he filed in December against music mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.
Allegations against Jay-Z and Diddy explained
The backstory:
The lawsuit accused Jay-Z and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.
The anonymous accuser, identified as Jane Doe in court documents obtained by TMZ, claimed the assault happened at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards.
Jay-Z's Official Statement on Lawsuit Dismissal
From the beginning when the lawsuit was first filed, Jay-Z claimed that the lawsuit was a blackmail attempt.
What they're saying:
From the outset, Jay-Z maintained that the lawsuit was an attempt at blackmail. In response to the dismissal, Jay-Z issued a statement saying, "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere."
The Source: This information was provided via Roc Nation's X account.