Attorney Tony Buzbee withdraws rape lawsuit against Jay-Z

The Brief Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has dropped the lawsuit against Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, which was filed in December. The lawsuit accused Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, an allegation Jay-Z consistently denied as a blackmail attempt. Jay-Z expressed relief over the dismissal, calling the allegations "frivolous" and "without merit."



Tony Buzbee Drops Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

What we know:

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has withdrawn the lawsuit he filed in December against music mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

Allegations against Jay-Z and Diddy explained

The backstory:

The lawsuit accused Jay-Z and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

The anonymous accuser, identified as Jane Doe in court documents obtained by TMZ, claimed the assault happened at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jay-Z's Official Statement on Lawsuit Dismissal

From the beginning when the lawsuit was first filed, Jay-Z claimed that the lawsuit was a blackmail attempt.

What they're saying:

From the outset, Jay-Z maintained that the lawsuit was an attempt at blackmail. In response to the dismissal, Jay-Z issued a statement saying, "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere."