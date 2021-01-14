Attorney for Houston police officer who resigned for being involved in US Capitol speaks with FOX 26

A Houston police officer, identified as being part of the riots at the US Capitol, has resigned.



"It seems like the right thing to do considering he is the face of the police department if he maintains his position there. He has moved on and will deal with confronting these potential allegations as we hear more," said Former Houston Police Officer and Tam Pham’s attorney, Nicole Deborde.

Pham has been with the Houston Police Department for 18 years. He is now waiting to hear from the government to see if he faces federal charges.



"He’s not someone that falls into the category that you might expect having gone to this rally," said Deborde. "He really was a curious onlooker who found himself in this really unusual situation, so he is having a really hard time processing everything that has gone on."

Pham traveled on his own to Washington, DC last week with no intention of being part of a riot, according to Deborde.



"Really he went to observe the president speaking, and then all of the people who were there to watch the president speak moved from the location where the speech was taking place to the Capitol, and he went with a large group of people in that direction. It was never his intent to participate in anything violent whatsoever."

Regardless he now faces possible federal charges.



Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has voiced his anger knowing Pham was involved.



There’s no timeline as to when and if he will be facing federal charges.