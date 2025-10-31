Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots, kills man in Atascocita, sheriff says

The Brief The shooting was reported on Treewood Drive, near West Lake Houston Parkway. The off-duty deputy allegedly shot a man who was trying to get into his vehicle with his child inside. The man has been pronounced deceased. The off-duty deputy and his child are reportedly OK. Invetigations are underway.



Investigations are underway after an off-duty Harris County deputy allegedly shot and killed a man outside his Atascocita home on Friday.

Harris County: Man shot by off-duty deputy

Deputy-involved shooting scene on Treewood Drive in Atascocita, Texas. (Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable)

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Treewood Drive, near West Lake Houston Parkway and Upper Lake Drive. He said an off-duty officer "discharged his firearm" and struck a man, and the man was taken to a hospital.

According to Major Ben Katrib, the off-duty deputy called 911 at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday. Allegedly, he said he had someone held at gunpoint.

Major Katrib said the off-duty deputy was heard giving verbal commands to the person before firing multiple shots.

First responders came to the scene and provided first aid to the man who had been shot, but the man was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Allegedly, the off-duty deputy had just placed his child in a carseat in his vehicle when another man tried to get into the vehicle. Authorities don't believe the men knew each other before this incident.

The deputy gave multiple commands to the man, but he reportedly ignored the commands and opened the passenger side door of the vehicle.

The off-duty deputy then opened fire, striking the other man multiple times.

Officials say the deputy and his child are OK.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Authorities are not aware whether the deceased man had a weapon, or how many times he was shot.

Investigations underway

What's next:

Agencies under the Sheriff's Office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office have opened separate investigations into this incident. When they're finished, the District Attorney's Office will present the findings to a grand jury to determine whether charges will be filed.