Atascocita shooting injures 1; investigation underway
ATASCOCITA, Texas - Law enforcement are in an Atascocita neighborhood after a shooting sent a person to the hospital on Sunday.
Atascocita shooting
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the shooting happened on Deer Timbers Trail, off Timber Forest Drive north of FM 1960.
One person was reported shot in this incident and has been taken to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Others are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office