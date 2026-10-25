Law enforcement are in an Atascocita neighborhood after a shooting sent a person to the hospital on Sunday.

Atascocita shooting

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say the shooting happened on Deer Timbers Trail, off Timber Forest Drive north of FM 1960.

One person was reported shot in this incident and has been taken to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Others are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.