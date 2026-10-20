Alief ISD weighs school closures, rezoning as enrollment declines 21%

The Brief Alief ISD reports a 21% enrollment decline since 2017–18 and says only 60% of its classroom space is in use. Options include school closures, consolidations, rezoning, expanded programs and changes to grade configurations. No decision has been made. Community meetings continue through Nov. 19, with draft scenarios expected in January and a board vote planned for February.



Alief ISD is asking families to weigh in on potential changes to its schools as declining enrollment leaves classrooms underused across the district.

The district’s school optimization process could include closing or combining campuses, changing attendance boundaries, reorganizing grade levels and expanding educational programs.

According to the district’s fall community presentation, no decision has been made.

What we know:

Alief ISD says enrollment has fallen 21% since the 2017–18 school year, with declines for at least nine consecutive years.

The district identifies declining enrollment, competition from other school options and increasing costs as pressures behind the review.

The presentation does not identify specific campuses for closure.

The district says the number of schools serving fewer than 600 students has increased almost fivefold since 2017. The number serving fewer than 500 students has increased ninefold.

By the numbers:

According to its presentation, only 60% of classroom space is being used district wide. That includes:

Eleven elementary schools operating below 50% capacity.

Three intermediate schools operating below 60% capacity.

Three middle schools operating below 60% capacity.

Two high schools with underused ninth-grade centers.

Why you should care:

Changes could affect where children attend school, which grades are served at each campus and where families access educational programs.

The district describes optimization as an effort to align buildings, staffing, programs and resources with student needs while improving long-term sustainability.

Its presentation says low enrollment can create financial and programming challenges. The review is intended to strengthen student outcomes, use resources responsibly and keep the district competitive as families consider other educational options.

Alief also identifies broader challenges affecting school districts, including lower birth rates, changing residential patterns, rising living costs and uncertainty surrounding state and federal funding.

What they're considering:

Closing or consolidating schools is one of several possible approaches outlined in the presentation.

Other options include rezoning, redesigning campuses, expanding popular programs, adding new programs and introducing alternative school models.

The district is also seeking feedback about changing how grade levels are organized.

Alief currently serves prekindergarten students at early childhood campuses, kindergarten through fourth grade at elementary schools, fifth and sixth grades at intermediate schools, seventh and eighth grades at middle schools, and ninth through 12th grades at high schools.

According to the presentation, Alief is one of the few districts with separate intermediate campuses.

The district says state rules affecting fifth and sixth grades changed after its six intermediate schools were built. It describes those campuses as operating like an elementary school and a middle school under one roof, making it harder to deliver the curriculum each grade needs.

The presentation does not outline a specific replacement grade configuration.

What you can do:

Families can participate in community meetings and an online survey to share what they want preserved and what changes they would consider.

The first meeting took place Oct. 15 at Alief Middle School. The remaining meetings are:

Oct. 22: Olle Middle School.

Oct. 29: Killough Middle School.

Nov. 5: Holub Middle School.

Nov. 12: Albright Middle School.

Nov. 19: O’Donnell Middle School.

All meetings are scheduled for 6:30–8 p.m. The district says translators will be available and meetings will be recorded.

The meeting locations are not a list of campuses proposed for closure.

During the sessions, participants are asked what a thriving school looks like, which programs should be protected or expanded and how open they are to changing grade configurations.

Families can visit the district’s school optimization webpage for information.

What's next:

The district plans to use feedback gathered through Nov. 19 to establish priorities in late fall.

Its presentation calls for draft scenarios in January, followed by a second round of community meetings and a board vote in February.

The fall 2026 presentation does not explicitly list the year beside January and February. It also does not identify when approved changes would take effect, how many campuses could be affected or projected savings for specific options.