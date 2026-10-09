2026 midterm elections: Southeast Texas sample ballots by county
HOUSTON - Voters will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots for numerous races in the November midterm election.
But what's on your ballot? And what races can you vote on? Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Southeast Texas November 3 sample ballots
Numerous races are on the ballot on Nov. 3. You can check out what’s on your county’s ballot by selecting your county below.
- Austin County
- Brazoria County
- Chambers County
- Colorado County
- Fort Bend County
- Grimes County
- Galveston County
- Harris County
- Liberty County
- Matagorda County
- Montgomery County
- Polk County
- San Jacinto County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
Texas polling locations
In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.
Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
When is early voting?
Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 and will end on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.
Do I need an ID to vote?
In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Can you vote with an expired ID?
If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.
For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.
How to report voting issues
If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.
To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.
The Source: The information in this article comes from various county election offices and the Texas Secretary of State website.