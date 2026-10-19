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The Brief In order to vote in the Nov. 3 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5. You can check your registration status online.



Texans will be voting for state and local leaders in the November midterm election.

Here's how to check if you are registered to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number, to find your registration status.

The portal will also give you your early voting and election day polling locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 3 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5.

What's on the ballot? Find your sample ballot

Several statewide races, like governor and U.S. Senate, there are also positions specific to your county or district.

Find your sample ballot below.

Texas polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas early voting locations

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas law requires voters to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the voter's photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the voter's photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If voters do NOT have one of the above identifications or documents, they can fill out a declaration of a reasonable impediment to obtaining it at the polling location and use one of the following forms of identification. It can be a copy or the original one.

A government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Current utility bill

Original bank statement

Government check

Original paycheck

(a) A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Voting by mail

A registered voter can vote early by mail by requesting a ballot by mail. You must fall under one of the following in order to request a ballot:

will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted;

are sick or disabled

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

are 65 years of age or older on Election Day; or

are confined in jail or Involuntary Civil Commitment

Voters who qualify must request an Application for Ballot by Mail from the early voting clerk in their political subdivision. The last day to submit applications to vote by mail is October 23, 2026.

In addition, you must provide one of the following numbers on your ballot by mail application and your mail ballot carrier envelope:

Texas Driver’s License

Texas Personal ID

Texas Election ID Certificate issued by Texas DPS ( This is NOT your voter registration VUID number)

Last four digits of your Social Security Card

Applications to vote by mail should be sent to the voter’s Early Voting Clerk. For more information on voting early by mail, click here.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov .



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here . It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.