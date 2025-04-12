NE Harris County: Man killed, father and young child injured in Atascocita Road collision, officials say

The Brief Officials say an SUV was traveling west, then veered into the eastbound lanes. The SUV was struck head-on by a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes. The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



A man has died after a head-on car crash in the Humble area on Friday night, according to officials. Another man and his young child were also injured in the wreck.

Deadly crash on Atascocita Road

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Atascocita Road, near the Wilson Road intersection.

According to Harris County Sergeant Villacorta, an SUV was west on Atascocita when it lost control while going through a curve. The vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes, then collided with a pickup truck in those lanes.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle. Officials say the driver may have been drinking prior to the crash.

A father and his 8-year-old child were in the pickup truck. Sgt. Villacorta says the two suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluations.

What we don't know:

The deceased driver will not be identified by officials. Sgt. Villacorta described the driver as a Black male in his late 60s.