7 treated after vehicle crashes into Atascocita optometry business

The Brief A car crashed into a business at a strip center along FM 1960. Officials say the driver and people in the building were evaluated by medics at the scene. No one had to be sent to a hospital.



A driver was among multiple people who needed treatment after a car crashed into a building in the Atascocita area on Thursday.

Car crashes into Atascocita business

(Photo credit: Atascocita Fire Department)

What we know:

The crash happened at a strip center along FM 1960, near West Lake Houston Parkway.

The local fire department says an elderly driver had crashed their vehicle into the Texas State Optical on the strip.

The driver and six people who were in the store were treated by medics at the scene. Officials say no one needed to be sent to a hospital.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to the incident.