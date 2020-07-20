Astros fans ready for MLB opening week

article

It’s opening week for Major League Baseball and the countdown continues to opening day. The Houston Astros start the regular season at home Friday against the Seattle Mariners.

“I’m very excited,” said Jacob Flores. “I’ve been waiting for baseball this whole quarantine.”

The Astros team store opened on Monday. Of the many new items for sale, fans can now purchase Astros COVID-19 masks.

The 2020 baseball season will be unlike any other. Instead of 162 games, the regular season will be 60 games. In addition, fans will not be allowed to attend games to start the season.

“It will definitely be a little disappointing not to go to games,” said Ashton Raddansky, an Astros fan. “I normally go to 5 or 10 games at least.”

“If they’re worried about their safety and their health, this is the best way to go about it,” said Michael Brown, an Astros fan.

Despite COVID-19, state laws currently allow people to attend professional sporting events in Texas. Over the weekend, NASCAR fans sat “socially distant” at Texas Motor Speedway. However, as of right now, fans aren’t allowed at MLB games.

A spokesperson from MLB provided the written statement below.

“Fans will not be permitted to attend MLB games at the start of the season,” said a MLB spokesperson. “The decision to potentially allow fans during the season will be made based on local government approval in each market and MLB’s approval after consultation with all appropriate parties.”

In a press conference Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded to questions about fans attending Astros games.

“I’d like to go to a game myself,” said Mayor Turner. “In order for that to happen, we need to focus on reducing community spread today.”

While fans can’t physically attend Astros games to start the 2020 season, the team is selling cardboard cutouts. For $100, fans can have their picture attached to seats inside Minute Maid Park.

