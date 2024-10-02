Harris County authorities are investigating after a body was found in northeast Harris County on Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies arrived in the 200 block of Assay Street where a woman was found dead in an empty field.

The cause of her death is unknown, but officials say there were possible signs of trauma.

Investigators are at the scene to gather more details.