At Tuesday's public session of Houston City Council, there was measured silence from the new Mayor on a mounting public safety debacle inherited from his predecessor - more than 4000 allegations of rape never investigated with the sexual assaults dating to 2016.

"Am I proud about this? No, I'm angry okay, because I know we are better," said Chief Troy Finner last week.

The scandal deepened Monday with the revelation that more than a quarter million other criminal cases were administratively shelved purportedly due to "lack of manpower".

Council Members, both new and old, are justifiably distressed.

"My question, I guess would be, were the victims notified that these cases have been put aside, and if not, who is accountable to notify the victims of this," said Council Member Twila Carter.

"It is so upsetting, and I can't even imagine what they are going through. It's like they've been victimized twice now, fIrst with the act, and now nothing happening with their case," said Council Member Amy Peck.

Council Member Mary Nan Huffman suggesting this "justice denied" on a massive scale is what comes of a department chronically short of officers to police a population of 2.3 million.

"Especially when it comes to cases like sexual assault. We know that victims are less likely to come forward in the first place, and then when they do come forward and nothing happens, and the case isn't investigated, it leads to more distrust with the police department," said Huffman.

While burdened with far more questions than answers, Council Member Letitia Plummer felt compelled to issue a sweeping apology to the "un-served."

"I am so sorry, and I will assure you that this administration is going to do everything in its power to protect these families and bring some type of grace and peace to their lives," said Plummer.

Finner has pledged to release more information at a press briefing later this week.