Arrest made in Montgomery County cold case death of 16-year-old Deanna Ogg
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced a major breakthrough in a cold case from 1986.
Four decades after the death of 16-year-old Deanna Ogg, the sheriff’s office says Bobby Charles Taylor Sr. has been taken into custody.
Officials say advanced DNA technology helped lead to the arrest.
The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning to release more details about the investigation that led to the breakthrough.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.