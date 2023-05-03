Arrest made in January Houston shooting: Suspect charged with murder, felon in possession

article

A suspect has been arrested and charged after a deadly Houston shooting in January.

Claude Slaughter, 30, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon.

SUGGESTED: Texas manhunt ends in Conroe: Shooting suspect Francisco Oropeza charged with 5 counts felony murder

According to police, the shooting occurred back on January 20 just after 1:45 p.m. at 11151 Spottswood Drive.

When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Colvin Celestine suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police, he was shot by an acquaintance following a dispute over money.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Celestine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Slaughter fled the scene in a black pick-up truck.

Further investigation identified Slaughter as the suspect in the case.

He was arrested by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force on Tuesday without incident.