Arrest made in January Houston shooting: Suspect charged with murder, felon in possession
HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested and charged after a deadly Houston shooting in January.
Claude Slaughter, 30, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon.
SUGGESTED: Texas manhunt ends in Conroe: Shooting suspect Francisco Oropeza charged with 5 counts felony murder
According to police, the shooting occurred back on January 20 just after 1:45 p.m. at 11151 Spottswood Drive.
When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Colvin Celestine suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police, he was shot by an acquaintance following a dispute over money.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Celestine was pronounced dead at the scene.
Slaughter fled the scene in a black pick-up truck.
Further investigation identified Slaughter as the suspect in the case.
He was arrested by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force on Tuesday without incident.