Galveston man accused of detaining person while posing as officer; police seeking other victims

The Brief A Galveston man is accused of pretending to be an officer and detaining a person unlawfully. Police are seeking any other information about the suspect or anyone else he may have detained.



A Galveston man was arrested late last month for allegedly detaining someone while impersonating an officer.

Galveston: Man accused of posing as law enforcement officer

Mugshot of Joshua Warner (Photo credit: Galveston Police Detectives)

What we know:

Records confirm 44-year-old Joshua Warner was arrested on Dec. 22. He was charged with two counts of impersonating a public servant, and received a $250,000 bond for each count.

According to Galveston detectives, there were reports in early November about a person unlawfully detained by someone claiming to be an officer.

Warner was identified as the impostor officer, and he was later arrested at his home.

What we don't know:

Details of the alleged detainment are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Police are now looking for anyone else who either has information about Warner's alleged actions, or anyone who may have been detained by Warner.

Tipsters can call Galveston PD at 409-765-3736.