An arrest was made in north Harris County after a thief reportedly tried to buy two vehicles at a luxury car dealership with someone else's identity.

It happened Monday when Investigators with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were called to a Maserati dealership on North Freeway in Spring. There, investigators found Trevian Burns, 26, who allegedly walked in to buy two vehicles at the dealership "with someone else's personal information."

Trevian Burns, 25 (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Burns was detained before being arrested and charged with False Statement to Obtain Credit. Bond was not set, as of this writing.