The Brief Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant in Houston is closing after more than 40 years. The "difficult decision" comes amid economic pressures and changing consumer behavior. The final date has not yet been announced.



Picos Restaurant is closing after more than 40 years in Houston, owner and founder Arnaldo Richards announced on Tuesday.

"Difficult decision" to close

According to a news release, the "difficult decision" to close the family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant in Upper Kirby comes "amid ongoing economic pressures and shifting consumer behaviors that have significantly impacted the restaurant industry."

What they're saying:

"This was not a decision made lightly," said Richards. "We’ve weathered many seasons over the past 44 years, but the current economic climate and changes in how people dine have made it impossible for us to continue operating in the way our guests have come to know and love."

What's next:

A final closing date has not yet been announced, but the restaurant says they will be hosting a series of farewell dinners.

Richards Family thanks customers and staff

In a note, the Richards family thanked their customers and staff.

"Dear Friends and Customers,

After 44 wonderful years of serving this community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant. We are incredibly grateful for the privilege and opportunity to have shared our passion for food and hospitality with you.

We are proud of what we've accomplished and so thankful for the relationships we've built. We will truly miss our daily interactions, the laughter, and all the memories we've shared.

Thank you for your loyalty and support throughout the years. It is what allowed me to live out my dream. I'll always be grateful for that and for the family we've built together.

In the coming weeks we will announce our final closing day, we will be hosting a series of farewell dinners (dates to be announced) to celebrate our time together. We hope that you can join us to share the many memories that we have shared for so many years.

Thank you again for being a part of our journey. We will always treasure the memories we've made together and will miss you dearly.

Sincerely,

The Richards Family and our loyal staff"