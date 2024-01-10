With an arctic blast on the way, AAA Texas is reminding drivers that cold temperatures can wreak havoc on car batteries.

The company says that a car battery can lose a third of its power in freezing weather. AAA Texas says the battery also has to use more power to turn over and start the engine because the car’s oil thickens in cold temperatures and parts move slower.

In fact, the company says dead batteries are one of the top service calls they get during cold weather. However, there are some steps you can take to prevent getting stranded.

How to protect your car battery in cold weather

Before the cold weather arrives, AAA Texas says you should get your battery and charging system checked, especially if it is older than three years. Some signs of a failing battery are dim interior lights and headlights and your car not starting right away or making a clicking sound when you try to start the ignition.

You should also clean away any corrosion on the battery posts and cable connections, wipe dirt and oil from the case and make sure hardware is secure, the company says.

When cold weather strikes, AAA Texas recommends you park your car in a garage, if possible, to keep the cold air away from your car.

Unplug phone chargers and USB cables and turn off lights, wipers and the heater at the end of your drive to prevent an unnecessary drain on the battery the next time you start your engine, AAA Texas suggests.

The company says you should also avoid using your car’s heater longer than you need to prevent extra strain on your battery.

While you're preparing your car, you should also get your tires checked. Fill them up if the pressure is low, because the air pressure will drop. If you drive when your tire pressure is too low, even in the cold, it can cause the tire to overheat, meaning a tire could blow.

AAA Texas reminds drivers to also keep a heavy blanket in their trunk in case they break down and have to wait for help to arrive.