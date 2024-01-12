Arctic Blast: Saving energy, safety tips for freezing temperatures from CenterPoint

The Houston area is expecting temperatures to plunge beginning on Monday which means families will be using a lot of energy trying to stay warm.

CenterPoint Energy reports the snap in extreme long-term cold weather could cause an increase in natural gas and electrical use.

The company shared some ways homes can keep their heating bills low while also staying warm.

Make sure your heating system is operating safely and efficiently. An annual inspection and tune-up by a qualified technician are recommended.

Change or clean your furnace filter regularly. This helps maximize your furnace's efficiency and life.

Turn down your thermostat: Lowering your thermostat by 7-10 degrees at night or when you're away for at least eight hours, you can potentially save 10% on your heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, you can have your heating system work around your schedule.

Keep warm air in and cold air out of your home. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows, and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use, so you don't lose heat.

Close window coverings and blinds. This will help insulate against the cold air outside.

Circulate warm air with your ceiling fans. Set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise slowly to move warm air from the ceiling to your living levels.

There can be many safety hazards when using natural gas or electrical heating appliances. CenterPoint also advised on how to stay safe while also staying warm.

Natural Gas

Use space heaters safely. Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away from it. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

Test your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms to make sure they work properly. Change batteries regularly. Alarms don't last forever, so replace them according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Know the signs of CO poisoning. Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are similar to the flu, but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing these symptoms, it could be CO poisoning. If you suspect you could have CO poisoning, leave the area immediately, get fresh air and call 911.

Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the "rotten egg" odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 713-659-2111 or 800-752-8036. Don't use electric switches and outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or close to the location or do anything that could cause a spark.

Electric