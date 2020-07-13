Application opens for $30 million Harris County Small Business Relief Fund

article

The application process for the $30 million Harris County Small Business Relief Fund is now open.

The Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) program, a $30 million grant program established to assist struggling small businesses who have been unable to obtain financial assistance from other COVID-19 relief programs, was approved by the Harris County Commissioners Court on June 30.

The application process opened at 8 a.m. Monday, July 13, and will remain open until July 24 at 3:30 p.m. The application is available online on the program’s website https://harriscounty-sbrfund.org/ or via ReadyHarris.org.

According to a press release from the county, the program will provide eligible businesses a grant of up to $25,000 to help cover payroll costs, rent, accounts payable and other operating expenses. The SBRF targets businesses with 30 or fewer employees and is designed to assist the most vulnerable Harris County small- and micro-enterprises impacted by the pandemic with mounting financial burdens.

The SBRF is funded through the federal CARES Act and is not a loan program, so funds don’t have to be paid back. Funds are limited, and only some randomly selected applicants will receive grants.