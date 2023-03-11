Apparent murder suicide in northwest Houston, police called for welfare check

An investigation is underway after police discover two people dead at a home from an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston.

Details are limited at this time, built according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called for a welfare check at a home located in the 16800 block of Kilwinning Drive near Keith Harrow Road.

SUGGESTED: Texas women missing in Mexico after crossing border on trip

When units arrived, they reported smelling a foul odor. They entered the home and said they hear a 'pop' sound.

Deputies found a body in a state of decomposition inside the home and a second man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

READ MORE CRIME-RELATED STORIES

Officials say the manner and cause of death for the first man are unknown.

The deaths are currently under investigation.