Apparent child sexual predator goes viral on Youtube, police say more victims possible

Police say it appears there are more victims after they obtained a video of a man at a Houston Walmart apparently trying to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex.

Police in Auburn, Washington say a YouTube video filmed in Houston has instigated their investigation of three potential victims of a child sexual predator.

The video filmed and published by a group of Houston college kids that call themselves “Predator Poachers”. The video begins with screenshots of a conversation on Grindr, which is a dating app for gay, bi, and trans people. The screenshots show the conversation begins with a shirtless photo from a man and the question, “How are you?” The Predator Poachers' account responds, “I’m 14.”

“We don’t suggest anything,” said Alex, the founder of Predator Poachers, who doesn’t want to release his last name due to safety concerns involving the alleged predators he has called out. “We just say, ‘I’m 14.’ So it really gives them like a fork in the road.”

The Grindr conversation shows the man replied, “What are you looking to do? Kiss cuddle jo oral rim? More?”

The man goes on to send photos of his face and private parts and arrange a late-night meeting with the so-called 14-year-old.

When the Predator Poachers account asks what’s the youngest he’s been with, the man replies, “I don’t ask. They all say 18.”

The Youtube video goes on to show Alex and his group confronting a man in Walmart who matches the appearance of the man on Grindr.

The video was filmed and published in July, but it wasn’t until exactly six months later that the video became viral enough for those who know the man in the video to recognize him. That’s when police in Auburn, Washington got a call.

“We became aware of it on December 6th and immediately notified- coordinated our efforts with the Auburn School District,” said Commander Mike Hirman with Auburn Police Department.

An Auburn School District spokeswoman tells FOX 26 the man in the video is a science teacher and boys swim and water polo coach. The spokeswoman says the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a school district investigation. The school district is not releasing the teacher’s identity.

Hirman says it appears the man in the video has more victims in the Auburn area. He says Auburn Police have reopened two cases from 2009 and 2016 in which they did not have enough evidence to prosecute him. They’ve also opened a third case as a result of the Predator Poachers Youtube video.

“One more victim came forward, but this incident happened in 2008,” said Hirman.

Auburn Police are also not releasing the man’s identity because no charges have been filed against him yet.

“Seeing them exposed for who they really are and us being the ones to do that is really rewarding,” said Alex whose group has exposed dozens of alleged predators on Youtube since May.

But are there issues with conducting this sort of sting operation without law enforcement involvement?

“We may be saying bravo for stopping this guy today, but what the DA may be saying is, I can’t use this because you didn’t have forensic controls,” said Fox 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico.

Tritico said the Predator Poachers could face possible legal ramifications for creating a false online profile—something he says is technically illegal in Texas.

Hirman said he appreciates the work the Predator Poachers are doing but would prefer for police to get involved earlier in the sting operation.

“I can’t really say I don’t want them to do that, because if we’re not catching people where they are, well at least they’re bringing it to our attention,” said Hirman.

A Houston Police spokesman disclosed the name of the man in the video to FOX 26 but did not confirm whether HPD is investigating him. FOX 26 is not releasing his name while he has not yet been charged.

FOX 26 spoke with the mother of one of the alleged victims on Monday. She sent FOX 26 this statement:

“We would like to let victims of child predators/abuse (know) that they are stronger than they know, to stand up against them and that they are not alone. More information has surfaced today that I did not know about that (the man in the YouTube video) had done to my son. It is a very emotional time for us.”