Apartment fire near Sharpstown leaves one person hospitalized, units damaged

The Brief An apartment resident was hospitalized after being rescued by firefighters from a fire in the 6500 block of Ranchester Drive. A few units were damaged from the fire. The Houston Fire Department arson unit is investigating.



Houston firefighters battled an apartment fire in in teh Chinatown area and one person had to be hospitalized, officials report.

What we know:

Deputy Chief James Pennington says units arrived in the 6500 block of Ranchester Drive for reports of a fire and 40 members responded.

The heavy fire was found to be on the first floor, but smoke had risen up to the third floor. Four units were damaged by residual smoke.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

A 46-year-old male had to be taken to the hospital with CPR in progress, according to Pennington.

No firefighters were injured while putting the fire out.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown, but HFD arson division is investigating.