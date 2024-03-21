An organization out of San Antonio is helping a sophomore with cancer battle bullying at Katy High School. A post from the Anti-Bully Gang has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok for bringing awareness of the bullying going on at the school.

On March 13, the Anti-Bully Gang pulled up to Katy High School to surprise 15-year-old Tayden Ybarra. Ybarra has been battling brain cancer since she was six years old.

"She has brain cancer, so it’s a form of astrocytoma. So she’s had two brain surgeries," said Tammy Ybarra, Tayden's mom. "The first brain surgery was like a 12-hour surgery. They couldn't get all the tumor out. There's still some in there, and she's on treatment now til this day."

Along with battling brain cancer, Tayden has also had to battle being bullied at her own school.

"I’ve been bullied since elementary school because of my cancer. Kids will think it’s contagious or if they get close to me, they’ll get it somehow," said Tayden Ybarra.

"She’s had kids making fun of her eyes, the way they cross, and she had one kid trip her," said Tammy.

"Just finding out that she had cancer, and she had to deal with getting bullied. I can't even imagine going through something like that, then people making fun of you, picking on you," said Lee.

The news spread about the bullying Tayden was facing, so the Anti-Bully Gang stepped in to help. The organization visits schools across the state to bring awareness of bullying.

"We pull up right to the front of the school. We make a big scene. I want the principal to come outside. I want the teachers to be looking out the windows," said Lee.

The Anti-Bully Gang pulled up to Katy High School to visit the sophomore with a fleet of luxury cars.

"I was so surprised," said Tayden. "I was like whoa, those are a lot of nice cars, and they were all lined up and everything."

"They had Lamborginis, Rolls Royce. She got to ride in one," said Tammy.

The founder of the Anti-Bully Gang said all it takes is three minutes on campus to get the principal, teachers, and students involved in supporting their peers.

"We're going to be there for them, and do everything possible for them to feel safe, to let them know that somebody has their back, to let them know that they are loved," said Lee.

The Anti-Bully Gang hotline for kids and students is (210) 272-7707.