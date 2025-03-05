Animal cruelty investigation into 9 dead cats found in Katy-Cypress area underway

Animal cruelty investigators are looking into a disturbing discovery in the Katy-Cypress area.

What we know:

The cats appear to be victims of foul play.

They were found in various states of decomposition in the Elyson Community Under Development at FM 529 and 99.

"Driving over here, I thought what if there's another one, which I didn't want there to be, and there is. When is it going to stop,? said Cynthia Long-Pace, founder of The Sunshine Fund Cat Rescue.

The last time Cynthia came to the Elyson Community under development she found eight dead cats. When she came to meet FOX 26, we found cat number nine.

What they're saying:

"This is a life," said cat rescuer Melissa Torres. "No one should be able to take a life whether a human or an animal."

Cynthia took an X-ray of the most recent cat found and says she found a .38 bullet lodged in the cat's throat.

"I can't fathom somebody hurting an animal, much less a cat," she said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force at (832) 927-PAWS.