Andre Johnson on safety of football, finding out he would be inducted to Hall of Fame
HOUSTON - Football is a dangerous and violent sport. It’s a conclusion many of you may agree with especially after you hear about the risk to players with frightening incidents happening last year like Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
So is it safe for your children to play? Rashi Vats asked our local former NFL player at the top of his game, Houston Texans Andre Johnson who secured his place in NFL History as the first Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee. She also asked him about the special moment he found out.