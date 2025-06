Houston beats Dallas, Austin in list of America's best cities

article

The Brief Houston ranks 13th in Resonance's 2025 "America's Best Cities" report, making it Texas's highest-ranked city. The city scored highly for its large companies and restaurants, also noted for its population growth. Dallas (14), Austin (15), San Antonio (41), and El Paso (100) are the other Texas cities on the list.



Houston is one of America's best cities, according to a new report.

H-Town ranked 13th in America's Best Cities of 2025 Report, making it the top city in Texas.

The ranking, done by Resonance, looked at several metrics, including things like housing affordability, parks, walkability, nightlife, restaurants, attractions, poverty rate and companies headquartered in the cities.

Houston

In the rankings, Houston placed well in several areas.

Houston was ranked third overall for its large companies and fourth overall for restaurants.

The rankings also cited the city's continued population growth.

Related article

The city finished just ahead of Dallas (14) and Austin (15). San Antonio (41) and El Paso (100) were the other Texas cities to make the list.

2025 America's Best Cities Report

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Miami, Florida Boston, Massachusetts Washington, District of Columbia Las Vegas, Nevada San Diego, California Orlando, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Houston, Texas Dallas, Texas Austin, Texas Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Jose, California Honolulu, Hawaii Minneapolis, Minnesota New Orleans, Louisiana Nashville, Tennessee Tampa, Florida Phoenix, Arizona Baltimore, Maryland Salt Lake City, Utah Madison, Wisconsin St. Louis, Missouri Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Charleston, South Carolina Providence, Rhode Island Columbus, Ohio Raleigh, North Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina New Haven, Connecticut Milwaukee, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Rochester, New York Cleveland, Ohio San Antonio, Texas Buffalo, New York Richmond, Virginia Albany, New York Omaha, Nebraska Tucson, Arizona Detroit, Michigan Sacramento, California Provo, Utah Hartford, Connecticut Cincinnati, Ohio Des Moines, Iowa Indianapolis, Indiana Durham, North Carolina Bridgeport, Connecticut Kansas City, Missouri Louisville, Kentucky Syracuse, New York Harrisburg, Pennsylvania San Juan, Puerto Rico Jacksonville, Florida Worcester, Massachusetts Grand Rapids, Michigan Lancaster, Pennsylvania Lexington, Kentucky Fayetteville, Arkansas Greenville, South Carolina Albuquerque, New Mexico Boise, Idaho Virginia Beach, Virginia Ogden, Utah Spokane, Washington Knoxville, Tennessee Colorado Springs, Colorado Allentown, Pennsylvania Reno, Nevada Dayton, Ohio Tulsa, Oklahoma Toledo, Ohio Columbia, South Carolina Memphis, Tennessee Poughkeepsie, New York Huntsville, Alabama Akron, Ohio Wichita, Kansas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Pensacola, Florida Oxnard, California Lakeland, Florida Birmingham, Alabama Greensboro, North Carolina Winston-Salem, North Carolina Little Rock, Arkansas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Riverside, California Scranton, Pennsylvania Daytona Beach, Florida Chattanooga, Tennessee Stockton, California El Paso, Texas