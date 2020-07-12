Ambulance involved in late night crash in Harris County

article

One person was injured after an ambulance was involved in a late-night crash Saturday in Harris County.



Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Huffmeister Road and U.S. Highway 290, just before 11 p.m.

Officials said a North Cypress ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital when it T-boned an SUV at the intersection.



The patient in the ambulance was taken from the back of the damaged ambulance, then taken via a different ambulance for reported back pain from the crash.

Authorities said early indications revealed that the ambulance ran a red light at the intersection.



All occupants in the SUV were said to be uninjured.