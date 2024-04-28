AMBER Alert: 3-year-old from San Marcos found, suspect arrested in Dallas

A 3-year-old abducted from San Marcos is safe, and a suspect is in custody after they were found in Dallas.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the toddler on Saturday night.

San Marcos police say at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, both the boy and the suspect, 46-year-old Joey Torres were found unharmed.

Dallas police were able to locate Torres' silver 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander at an apartment complex, according to San Marcos police.

Police said Torres was taken from Children's Park in the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Joey Torres (San Marcos Police Department)

They have not specified the relationship between Torres and the boy, but they say he is a family member.