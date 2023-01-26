AMBER Alert issued for 15-week-old abducted in Kemp

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon after a 15-week-old was abducted in Kemp.

The Kemp Police Department says they called to a women's shelter at 9:23 a.m. on Thursday.

Xyavier Calliste Jr. (Source: Kemp PD)

Officers say 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams arrived at the shelter on Sunday with her son Xyavier Calliste Jr.

The infant was under the custody of Child Protective Services by a court order in Smith County, according to police.

Kemp police say Williams left with the infant around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night, around the same time a unknown vehicle's headlights were seen pulling up to shelter.

The baby is on prescription medication that must be taken with formula, but police say both the medication and formula were left behind.

Williams is said to be 5'6" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abigail Williams (Source: Kemp PD)

Kemp PD is investigating along with the help of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Kemp PD asks anyone with information to call the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4598 and ask to speak with a Kemp officer.