Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old Texas girl.

Police say Bella Martinez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Hotwells Blvd in San Antonio.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

She is 5’4" tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the alert, authorities are also searching for 17-year-old Aryel Moreno in connection to the case.

Moreno is 5’6" tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the alert, they may be in a gold Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information can call the San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP