Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a shooting at a large house party near Alvin that left one person dead and three others injured last month.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, there may have been more than 100 people during the shooting at the party, which was being held at a property authorities suspect was rented through an online company.

BACKGROUND: 1 dead, others injured during shooting at party in Brazoria County

Investigators would like to speak with party organizers, those who attended the party and any other witnesses.

The shooting was reported around 11:46 p.m. on July 10 in the 1500 block of County Road 149.

Deputies arrived and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospitals by medical helicopter. A 23-year-old man was later pronounced dead. The other man, 26, was treated and later released.

The sheriff’s office says two other people with suspected gunshot wounds had arrived at other hospitals on their own and were treated and released.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit investigator Buck Henson at (979)864-2220 or Investigator Robert Hunt at (979)864-2512. You can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or online at www.p3tips.com.