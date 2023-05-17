Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:39 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:25 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Alvin ISD school bus involved in crash, no injuries to anyone on bus

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An Alvin ISD school bus was involved in a crash southeast of Houston on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but according to officials, two students were on board the bus when the crash occurred at I-45 Gulf Freeway at Fuqua Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

No injuries have been reported of anyone on the bus.

Alvin ISD bus crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway Northbound at Fuqua Street

No other details have been provided on what led to the crash.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.