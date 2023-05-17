Alvin ISD school bus involved in crash, no injuries to anyone on bus
HOUSTON - An Alvin ISD school bus was involved in a crash southeast of Houston on Wednesday.
Details are limited, but according to officials, two students were on board the bus when the crash occurred at I-45 Gulf Freeway at Fuqua Street.
No injuries have been reported of anyone on the bus.
Alvin ISD bus crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway Northbound at Fuqua Street
No other details have been provided on what led to the crash.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.