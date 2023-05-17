An Alvin ISD school bus was involved in a crash southeast of Houston on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but according to officials, two students were on board the bus when the crash occurred at I-45 Gulf Freeway at Fuqua Street.

No injuries have been reported of anyone on the bus.

Alvin ISD bus crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway Northbound at Fuqua Street

No other details have been provided on what led to the crash.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.