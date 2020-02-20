Alvin High School staffer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

article

An Alvin High School staffer has resigned amidst allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The district has turned the investigation over to law enforcement.

Alvin ISD released the following statement on Thursday:

"On February 19, 2020, a paraprofessional employed at Alvin High School in the Alvin Independent School District resigned during the District’s investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between the employee and a student. At this time the investigation has been turned over to law enforcement and all appropriate parties have been notified. Because the District understands that the matter is currently being investigated by law enforcement, Alvin ISD will not be commenting further on this matter at this time. We thank the Alvin ISD community for your continued vigilance and ask that any person with information regarding allegations of inappropriate contact between any Alvin ISD employee and a student to contact an Alvin ISD administrator or the Alvin ISD Police Department immediately."

