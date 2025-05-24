Alvin police seeking suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting, robbing elderly man

The Brief Police say the suspect entered a man's home, tied him up, assaulted him, and stole money. The suspect has been identified as Wayne. He was seen leaving in a red Toyota. Anyone with information can contact Detective Ray (281-585-7177).



Alvin police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly man on Saturday morning.

Alvin, TX: Elderly abuse suspect

What we know:

Police say this incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect, who police identified as Wayne, allegedly entered a man's home, tied him up, and physically assaulted him, causing injuries. Wayne then reportedly stole money from the victim before he left the home.

Alvin police have posted surveillance photos of the suspect and the red Toyota that he was last seen leaving in.

Officials say Wayne is known to drive his girlfriend's white vehicle.

What we don't know:

No other descriptions of the suspect are available at this time.

Police did not say where in Alvin this incident happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective Ray and mention case #25-01318. Tipsters can reach the detective by doing one of the following: