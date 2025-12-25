Houston firefighters discover body inside car fire in Almeda

The Brief A person was found dead inside a car fire by Houston firefighters on Fellows Road and Del Papa Street in Almeda. The Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff's office were called to the scene to investigate.



A death is under investigation by Houston police after a body was found inside a burning vehicle by Houston firefighters.

Person found dead in car fire

What we know:

According to authorities, the Houston Fire Department was called to Fellows Road and Del Papa Street in Almeda about a car fire.

When units arrived, they found the vehicle up in flames and while they were putting the fire out, they realized at least one person was inside. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff's office were called to the scene to investigate.

What we don't know:

It has not been determined what started the fire. It is also not confirmed if the person was burned alive or already dead.