Allen Parkway crash leaves vehicle hanging off overpass at Montrose
HOUSTON - In the Montrose area, a major crash involving two vehicles left one hanging off the side of an overpass early Friday morning.
The Houston Police and Fire Department were called to a crash near Montrose Boulevard and Allen Parkway around 12:05 a.m.
One vehicle was reported to be hanging over the side of the overpass and was at risk of falling onto Allen Parkway below.
Houston police got to the scene and closed all inbound lanes of Allen Parkway until they took care of the safety hazard.
Paramedics with the fire department treated one person and took them to a hospital in stable condition.
There were no major injuries reported.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have not reported what could have caused the crash.
