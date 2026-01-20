Alleged stalker arrested after trinkets, notes found outside Harris County home

The Brief Jorge Escalante Rivera has been charged with third-degree felony stalking after leaving multiple trinkets and hand-written notes outside a woman's home. Rivera is accused of visiting the victim's home multiple times between June 2025 and December 2025. Court documents reveal Rivera is on an ICE hold.



Alleged stalker frequents woman's home

The backstory:

The victim first began reporting the incidents to law enforcement in June 2025 after Rivera allegedly left four items in front of her home with multiple messages on them. Court records state the times were a snowman figurine, a birdbath with a cardinal bird, a candle, and two angel figurines.

A few months later, Rivera is accused of returning to the victim's home, leaving more items, including a Jessie doll from the Toy Story movie. Messages written on the items included "eres mia and Romeo Santos", meaning "you are mine and Romeo Santos," and "hola werita", which can translate to, "Hello white girl/hello blonde girl."

Court documents mention another incident where he left a broom with the message translating to "the beautiful witch."

Authorities say in December, Rivera is accused of leaving another item in her yard while she was out of toe with a note that said, "I need an opportunity sorry my love 2025."

Rivera was said to be an ex-employee of the lawn service company that services her home.

Court records state Rivera is on an ICE hold.

What's next:

Rivera will appear in court on March 23.