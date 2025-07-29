Alleged serial rapist arrested in Harris County; authorities seek more victims

The Brief Carl Redfield Jr., an alleged serial rapist, has been arrested in Harris County, facing multiple felony charges with a bond set at over $2.5 million. Authorities believe there may be dozens more victims, as Redfield reportedly used online dating apps and frequented bars to target women, often recording his assaults. The investigation, supported by video evidence and witness statements, revealed patterns of manipulation and coercion, prompting a call for additional victims to come forward.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Carl Redfield Jr., an alleged serial rapist believed to have assaulted multiple women in the area.

Redfield is currently in custody, facing multiple felony charges, with his bond set at over $2.5 million.

Accused serial rapist Carl Redfield arrested in Harris County

The investigation began last month when a victim reported being viciously raped by Redfield in his Cypress apartment.

Court documents accuse Redfield of threatening a woman at gunpoint and forcing her to take off her clothes. He allegedly also threatened her to make him a drink and perform sexual acts while he recorded.

As the Sheriff's Office delved deeper, they identified additional victims, many of whom came forward independently, providing consistent accounts of manipulation, coercion, and, in some cases, the use of a firearm.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated, "We believe this may be the tip of the iceberg. Based on the evidence gathered so far, we have reason to believe Redfield has sexually assaulted many more women, often video recording his brutal attacks in an attempt to keep them from coming forward."

Detective Nicholas Cook noted, "What began as a single case quickly developed into a multiple-victim investigation. Each survivor came forward independently, providing consistent information that described patterns of manipulation, coercion, isolation, and, in some cases, a firearm to control and exploit some of these victims."

Arrest and Evidence Collection

Redfield was arrested on July 24 at his workplace, a local car dealership in West Harris County. Investigators utilized video recordings, digital messages, and witness statements to build their case against him.

Redfield, a former corrections officer in Indiana, has a criminal history, including convictions for narcotics trafficking inside a corrections facility, as well as a domestic violence conviction in Harris County.

Harris County authorities ask more victims to come forward

What you can do:

Authorities believe Redfield has lived in the Houston area for at least two years and suspect there may be more victims. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez urge other victims to come forward and assure them they will be protected.

"If you were harmed by Carl Redfield Jr.'s unspeakable acts, we will stand with you to keep you safe and get you the justice you deserve. You are not alone," said Sheriff Gonzalez.

If you believe you are a victim in this case or have any information, contact either of these numbers:

Adult Sex Crimes Unit: 713-274-9370

Victim Assistance Unit: 713-274-9369

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 713-222-TIPS