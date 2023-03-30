article

A "massive amount of methamphetamine" was found in a tractor-trailer entering Texas from Mexico, authorities say.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $7,400,000 worth of the alleged methamphetamine in a charcoal shipment on March 24.

Officials say a CBP officer referred the truck for further inspection including the use of non-intrusive inspection equipment and a canine team.

A physical inspection resulted in officers finding 362 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed in the tractor trailer, according to CBP. Officials say the packaged weighed 833.34 pounds.

"This massive amount of methamphetamine was intercepted thanks to our CBP officers who used all of our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez with the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The packages and the tractor trailer were seized. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.