Immigration operation reported in Pasadena neighborhood: police

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in a Pasadena neighborhood where a reported immigration operation is taking place, according to officials.

Details are limited at this time, but Pasadena Police Department told FOX 26 they were assisting with an immigration operation by helping direct traffic in the 140 block of W Houston. They have since left the location.

FOX 26 has reached out to ICE for a statement, and we are waiting for a response.

No more information has been released at this time. We will continue to update this article as we learn more.