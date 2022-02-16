ALL-NEW COMEDY “WELCOME TO FLATCH,” PREMIERES MARCH 17

article

ALL-NEW SINGLE-CAM COMEDY "WELCOME TO FLATCH,"

FROM WRITER AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER JENNY BICKS AND DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER PAUL FEIG,

PREMIERES THURSDAY, MARCH 17, ON FOX

FOX To Release First Seven Episodes on Premiere Day, Exclusively on Hulu, FOX Now and On Demand

All-new single-cam docu-com WELCOME TO FLATCH premieres Thursday, March 17 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. That same day, FOX also will unlock the first seven episodes of the series across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand.

Click here to watch/share an all-new sneak peek at WELCOME TO FLATCH.

Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, "This Country," WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by DGA Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes.

WELCOME TO FLATCH: L-R: Aya Cash, Krystal Smith, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Holmes, Taylor Ortega and Justin Linville in the new FOX comedy WELCOME TO FLATCH premiering Thursday, March 17 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2021 Fox Media LLC. CR: Expand

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

The documentary crew finds worthy subjects in cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (newcomer Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley, "The Kids Are Alright") who let the documentary crew in on their lives and local current events. JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott, "Lethal Weapon," "American Pie" franchise) is the local minister who also attempts to guide Kelly and Shrub. He moved to Flatch with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash, "The Boys," "You’re The Worst"), who is the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include MICKEY ST. JEAN (newcomer Justin Linville), who relentlessly attempts to become Shrub’s best friend; Kelly’s frenemy, NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega, "Succession"), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (newcomer Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms.

WELCOME TO FLATCH: L-R: Holmes, Seann William Scott and Sam Straley in WELCOME TO FLATCH premiering Thursday, March 17 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. Cr: Brownie Harris/FOX

WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

The first seven episodes of WELCOME TO FLATCH will be released on Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand on Thursday, March 17 at 12:01 AM. On Demand episodes are available for customers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Hulu Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Xfinity, YouTube TV and many more.

