Rainbow Bridge car explosion prompts border closures in Niagara Falls, 2 reportedly dead

A vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday, prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said.

Explosives were in the vehicle at the time and two people who were in the car are dead, sources told Fox News. A border officer was also injured.

The blast happened on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. Three other bridges between western New York and Ontario were quickly closed as a precaution, and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport began security checks on all cars and told passengers to expect additional screenings.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority posted on X, formerly Twitter, that all cars arriving at the Buffalo Airport would undergo security checks. The authority said travelers should also expect additional screenings.

All bridges in the Western New York area including Lewiston-Queenston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge in Buffalo, have been shut down.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Buffalo field office is investigating the incident.

Photos and video taken by news organizations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is "closely monitoring the situation."

"I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist," according to a tweet posted to Hochul’s account on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.